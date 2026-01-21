Violent Confrontation in Makutano: Man Stabs Three Officers

Three police officers are recovering in West Pokot after a brutal attack in Makutano town, where a man armed with a knife stabbed them during an attempt to arrest him for causing a public disturbance.

The Incident

The chaotic episode unfolded on Wednesday afternoon in the Joyland area of Makutano, a busy part of town. Local residents had alerted authorities about a man aggressively chasing pedestrians with a weapon. When police arrived to subdue him, the suspect turned violent, attacking the officers.

Witnesses described a violent struggle as the man resisted arrest. “He wasn’t stopping,” said a local shopkeeper. “The officers tried to disarm him, but he was swinging the knife wildly.” In the ensuing altercation, three officers were stabbed before the assailant was finally subdued and handcuffed.

Aftermath and Investigation

The injured officers were promptly rushed to a nearby referral hospital for medical attention. Thankfully, their condition has been reported as stable.

The suspect is now in custody at the Makutano Police Station, where he awaits arraignment. Authorities are investigating potential underlying causes for his actions, including mental health issues or substance abuse.

The attack has raised concerns among Makutano residents, who have called for increased police patrols in the area. The violent episode underscores the unpredictable risks faced by law enforcement officers, even during routine calls for assistance.