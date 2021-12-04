Violation Notices Are Issued Due to a ‘Rotten-Egg Stench’ from the Los Angeles Flood-Control Channel.

On Friday, a “rotten-egg odor” emanating from the Dominguez Channel, a flood-control channel near Los Angeles, resulted in violation notifications.

In a statement, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said it issued violation notices to four enterprises and Los Angeles County, which is in charge of maintaining Dominguez Channel.

Since Oct. 3, residents in Carson, Gardena, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Wilmington, and other parts of L.A. County have filed over 4,600 odor complaints with the SCAQMD, according to NBC Los Angeles. There were days when they received more than 100 complaints per day.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors had labeled the situation a municipal emergency earlier this month. The Department of Health went door-to-door to nearly 8,900 Carson residents as a result of this. Residents were also given or refunded $5.4 million in fees for air purifiers, air filters, and temporary relocation by the Department of Public Works.

The stink is the result of a fire that started on September 30th, according to SCAQMD. The incident occurred at a warehouse in Carson where two companies maintained a large number of wellness and beauty products, according to the district. According to SCAQMD, the fire, which lasted several days, caused chemicals from the items, such as ethanol, to escape into the sewer system’s channel.

Organic components in the channel decayed as a result of the leak, causing large amounts of hydrogen sulfide to be deposited in the air.

The situation was first brought to the notice of Rep. Nanette Barragán, who termed it a “issue of health and environmental injustice,” according to the Los Angeles Times. On Oct. 18, she requested that Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaim the stink a state of emergency.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The air district issued violation notifications to two companies whose goods were involved, the property’s owner and parent company, and Los Angeles County. Emails were sent to the corporations and the county’s Department of Public Works seeking feedback.

In a statement, Prologis Inc., the parent company of the property’s owner, said it was working with the Los Angeles County Fire Department to protect the land from storm water runoff and clean up the fire debris.

