Villanova University Closes Amid Threat Investigation by FBI

Villanova University was abruptly shut down on Thursday, January 22, 2026, after receiving a threat targeting one of its academic buildings. The closure, prompted by the need for heightened safety, disrupted the campus for the entire day as law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, worked to investigate the validity of the threat.

FBI Joins Investigation as Campus Remains Closed

The university, located just outside Philadelphia, responded swiftly, canceling all classes and activities in what it described as an “abundance of caution.” An alert issued at 7:21 a.m. notified students, faculty, and staff of the closure, urging everyone to remain off campus or stay in their dorms as the investigation progressed. Though the university provided early assurances that no immediate danger was detected, the campus remained under lockdown throughout the morning and early afternoon.

By 9 a.m., Villanova officials reassured the community that the threat had not materialized into an active danger. However, the closure continued, with essential campus services, including the health center and dining halls, staying open to students who had already arrived on campus. The university maintained that no one should return to campus until further notice, and restrictions remained in place on access to other areas.

Local law enforcement and FBI agents were quickly on-site, conducting a thorough investigation. The heightened police presence was visible throughout the day, underscoring the seriousness with which the authorities treated the situation. This response mirrored a broader pattern across U.S. universities, where similar threats had been reported at other institutions on the same day, although those locations have not been disclosed. Villanova officials noted that at least one other university had received a similar threat, adding a layer of complexity to the investigation and fueling speculation about potential connections between the incidents.

By 11 a.m., the university issued another update, confirming that it was safe for people to be on campus. However, the decision was made to keep the campus closed for the day, reflecting the institution’s measured approach to managing the crisis.

The January 22 incident echoed past threats at Villanova, which had previously dealt with a false alarm involving an active shooter scare in August 2025. That incident, like Thursday’s, proved to be a hoax. These so-called “swatting” incidents, in which false emergency reports trigger large-scale law enforcement responses, have been increasingly common at universities across the nation. Experts suggest these hoaxes may be linked to cybercrime groups aiming to incite panic and chaos.

As Villanova worked to restore normalcy, students, faculty, and staff were left to reflect on the challenges posed by such disruptions. The situation highlighted not only the university’s preparedness but also the emotional toll such events can have on a community. In the face of uncertainty, the institution’s transparency and the decisive involvement of federal authorities helped guide the campus through an unnerving day.

While the FBI’s investigation continues, the focus remains on identifying those responsible for orchestrating these incidents, as law enforcement seeks to prevent further disruptions and ensure the safety of academic communities nationwide. As the university community reconsiders its security protocols, the hope is that measures will be taken to prevent similar threats from escalating in the future.