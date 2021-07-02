Villagers in the Philippines are threatened by both a volcano and Covid-19.

Thousands of people are being evacuated from areas near the Philippine capital due to a rumbling volcano, while officials try to ensure that emergency shelters do not become epicenters of Covid-19 infection.

After the Taal Volcano near Manila fired a dark grey smoke into the sky on Thursday, the alert was raised to three on a five-level scale.

The five-minute steam-and-gas explosion was followed by four lesser eruptions, but the volcano remained quiet on Friday, according to volcanologists.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, level three indicates that “magma is near or at the surface, and activity could lead to a dangerous eruption in weeks.” Level five indicates that a potentially life-threatening eruption is taking place, putting communities in jeopardy.

The government advised people to avoid a small island in a gorgeous lake where Taal is located, as well as a number of surrounding lakeside settlements in Batangas province south of Manila, which is classified a perpetual danger zone.

Last year, the 1,020ft Taal volcano erupted, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and temporarily shut down Manila’s international airport. Renato Solidum, the volcano agency’s chief, said it was too early to tell whether the volcano’s current instability will escalate to a full-fledged eruption.

Residents in five high-risk communities in the lakeside towns of Laurel and Agoncillo were evacuated as part of the pre-emptive evacuations that began late Thursday.

According to Mark Timbal, a spokesman for the government’s disaster-response organization, more than 14,000 people may have to be relocated temporarily away from the volcano.

Officials in the town, on the other hand, were faced with the additional challenge of ensuring that emergency shelters – typically school facilities, basketball gyms, and even Roman Catholic church grounds – would not become coronavirus hotspots.

Face masks were required for displaced villages, and they were housed in tents that were put away in a secure manner, necessitating far more space than in pre-pandemic periods.

Imelda Reyes, a resident of Laurel town, was concerned for her and her family’s safety in their home near the volcano and in the crowded primary school-turned-evacuation center where they sought refuge on Friday.

“The volcano could erupt at any time if we stay at home,” Ms Reyes told The. (This is a brief piece.)