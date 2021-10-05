Villagers in Guatemala seize nurses carrying vaccinations.

According to reports, anti-vaccine residents of a Guatemalan town seized and held a team of nurses who were attempting to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

According to the Associated Press, the team was held for approximately seven hours on Monday in the community of Nahuila, in the province of Alta Verapaz, north of Guatemala City.

The villagers protested the immunizations, blocking a road and deflating the nurses’ tires.

A refrigerator and roughly 50 vaccination doses were thrown away.

Their release was later negotiated by police and local politicians.

Officials said they had previously encountered villages that refused vaccination teams, but Gabriel Sandoval, the provincial health department’s head, said this was the first time they had seen such physical resistance.

“Other communities have declined, but what they normally do is make up papers claiming we went to offer them vaccinations, and they take responsibility for their refusal,” he said.

He noted the amount of misleading information spreading about the immunizations and remarked, “This was going to happen.”

“A lot of people are skeptical of the sickness. There is a cultural clash.”

Covid-19 has caused 566,636 confirmed coronavirus illnesses and 13,750 deaths in Guatemala.