Villagers are dissatisfied with this weekend’s outdoor drum & bass rave.

Residents in and around Hightown have expressed concern over a massive outdoor drum and bass and techno festival scheduled for this weekend.

The One in the Woods festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday (August 21 and 22) in Orrell Hill Woods, with a variety of performers performing on three distinct stages at the 5,000-capacity venue.

Hightown and Ince Blundell, two nearby communities, with a combined population of roughly 2,500 people.

A number of nearby residents have criticized Sefton Council for letting the event to take place, writing on a neighborhood app.

“Nobody has told the residents of Ince Blundell, it’s all been passed without our knowledge,” one woman wrote.

“Not only will this have an impact on the residents of Hightown, but traffic will be horrendous. We simply found out about this by chance, with no warning of what to expect, and it’ll be a nightmare.”

“It will be terrible for both communities [Hightown and Ince Blundell],” said another.

“I’m not against a good old rave,” one man stated, “but it’s the way the sly council circumvents the rules to suit themselves.”

Orrell Hill Lane, Ince Blundell, Scaffold Lane, and Moss Lane will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. Saturday to 11.59 p.m. Sunday, according to The Washington Newsday.

These are the following:

Temporary waiting limitations to prevent guests from parking on the event’s small roads. Signage directing attendees to the event Motorists are warned by signs that there may be pedestrians on the road.

Other surrounding roads will be closed starting Monday (August 23), although this is due to road resurfacing work, not the festival.

Sefton Council was contacted for comment but did not answer by the time this article was published.