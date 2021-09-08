‘Vile people’ strew dog feces and bricks on the grave of a 12-year-old boy.

A mother has been left saddened when yobs “trashed” her 12-year-old daughter’s grave.

Semina Halliwell, Rachel Halliwell’s daughter, died on June 12th.

Rachel, who is from Southport, stated in July that she was afraid Semina’s “bullies” would show up at her burial.

People were making light of Semina’s death on Snapchat, and even threatening to “destroy” her cemetery, according to horrifying screenshots obtained by The Washington Newsday at the time.

Semina’s grave had been “totally desecrated,” according to a family acquaintance who discovered it yesterday (Tuesday).

“It was covered in bricks and rocks, and there was dog mess all over it,” Rachel told The Washington Newsday. It was obvious that it was done on purpose.

“Heartless, cruel individuals. There are no words to explain the terrible people who would do such a thing to the grave of a 12-year-old girl.”

Thankfully, folks who knew and loved Semina have subsequently cleaned the cemetery.

Someone appears to be soliciting money to anyone who would “destroy” Semina’s grave and video it, according to a disgusting new screenshot obtained today.

Semina had reported being raped and then ridiculed online over her traumatic ordeal, Rachel had previously told The Washington Newsday.

Rachel described herself as “traumatized” by what occurred to the Stanley High student.

She released footage with The Washington Newsday earlier this year that appeared to show Semina being attacked.

Rachel claims the assaults occurred in parks near their Southport home and occurred around a month after the alleged rape.

Merseyside Police has confirmed that it is investigating a rape report made on February 25 at a Southport home.

“Extensive investigations into this accusation and other things connected to the same alleged victim are continuing, and it would be inappropriate to speak further at this time,” a spokesman said.

Semina’s terrible situation was brought up in Parliament on June 23, when Labour MP Apsana Begum asked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson what more might be done to safeguard minors from sexual harassment and abuse.

“I wanted to bring attention to the case of Semina, a 12-year-old girl who revealed she had been raped and then committed suicide,” Ms Begum added.

Officers verified that they are looking into the desecration of. “The summary has come to an end.”