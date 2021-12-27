‘Vile bullying’ gangster terrorized the area, and it’s a relief he’s now behind bars.

Residents are’relieved’ that a prominent gang boss is no longer in their community.

Leon Cullen was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison earlier this year after admitting to heading a gun and drug gang in Warrington.

Cullen was a well-known drug dealer who became involved with Salford and Liverpool’s more established crime gangs.

The criminal underworld was terrified by a message that was sent out as a warning.

Cullen, on the other hand, was afterwards involved in a big feud with a well-known Salford figure, which resulted in a series of serious confrontations.

Cullen was later apprehended in Dubai as part of an international police investigation and extradited to the United Kingdom.

He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute weapons, ammunition, and cocaine, as well as other charges.

A Warringon woman who knew Cullen previously spoke to The Washington Newsday.

“Warrington is well rid of Leon and his buddies,” the mum, who did not want to be identified, claimed. He was a vicious bully who terrorized countless people over the years.

“We have no sympathy for him, and we are relieved that he will be unable to return to the town for a long time.”

Leon and Anthony Cullen, twin brothers, grew reared in Longford, which became a stronghold for their criminal group. In 2012, they were both sentenced to prison for narcotics offenses.

Leon was regarded to be more temperamental than his brother Anthony, who used to drive a Maserati sports vehicle.

As the authorities moved in to take down the Cullen gang, which was based on the sale of Class A drugs, Leon used a phony passport to exit the country.

When veteran detectives discovered that the gang had access to a fully functional AK47 assault rifle, they were taken aback.

Anthony Cullen was sentenced to 27 years in prison after committing a series of narcotics and gun offenses.

Leon was able to travel to Dubai, where he was photographed dressed in fancy clothing and wearing fine jewelry.

Cullen became involved in a big feud with gangsters from Salford while he was on the run, which resulted in a wave of violence across the north west.

Salford's powerful gangsters hired gunmen to track them down.