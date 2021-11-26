Viktor Orbán Fears Election Interference as Joe Biden Snubs Hungary.

After the Biden administration failed to invite Hungary to a summit on democracy, the Hungarian government expressed concern that the US may try to meddle in their elections.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Thursday that he believes the United States will use the Magnitsky Act to impose penalties on Hungarian officials ahead of the April legislative election.

His remarks come after Hungary was left off the guest list for President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit, which will take place digitally on December 9 and 10.

Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s right-wing prime leader, is seeking re-election to a fourth term in office next year. Since 2010, his conservative Fidesz party has been in power.

Szijjarto predicted that attempts to sway the outcome of the April elections would be made, and that the country would be ready.

“We don’t live on the moon,” says the narrator. We dwell in the heart of Europe. Of course, attempts will be made,” Szijjarto stated.

“Preparations have already been detected…

I want to reassure Hungarians that all relevant institutions are working hard to protect the elections from outside intervention.”

Szijjarto called it “disrespectful” to leave Hungary off the list of Summit on Democracy attendees. Hungary was the only member of the European Union not invited, and critics have long accused the Orbán administration of undermining democracy.

On Thursday, the State Department told The Financial Times that it was looking forward to working with governments around the world, including Hungary, to “correct democratic backsliding, advance human rights, and fight corruption.” It did not, however, respond to a question from the newspaper regarding using the Magnitsky Act.

The statute allows the US to sanction foreign nationals for human rights violations and corruption. Prior to the country’s emergency election in July, sanctions were placed on high-profile Bulgarians. Boyko Borisov, the country’s previous prime minister, appears to have lost because of the move.

The Biden administration has yet to name a Budapest ambassador, and Szijjarto compared the present US attitude to his government’s friendly ties with former President Donald Trump.

“During Trump’s presidency, Hungarian-American relations were at their pinnacle,” Szijjarto remarked during a press conference.

“We have a lot of regard for the past president, and it’s a mutual respect.” Every elected president of the United States is treated with the same respect. This is a condensed version of the information.