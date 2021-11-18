Vigilantes assaulted and stamped on a flasher in a park.

A sunbather was seriously injured by vigilantes after he was caught indecently exposing himself.

Three men raced to the site after learning that a young girl was among those who had witnessed the man displaying his genitals.

Mateusz Zbroszczyk, 33, was assaulted so viciously that he sustained face and skull fractures, as well as a lung injury.

As he lay defenseless on the ground, he was repeatedly stamped on, and medics treating his wounds discovered shoe traces within his bruising.

His injuries, which included a severe puncture wound to his leg, were described by the court as “life changing,” and he said the enthusiastic sportsman can no longer play football or run, and he has been unable to find manual labor.

Mark Foran, who admitted to having a key role in the assault, was scheduled to go to trial claiming self-defense, but he altered his plea to guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm at the last minute.

“It is a case of vigilantism,” said Recorder Paul Taylor, who sentenced him to 27 months in prison.

Mr Zbroszczyk went to a park where the East Lancashire Road crosses the M57 between Knowsley and Croxteth on Wednesday April 15, last year, a bright sunny day immediately after lockdown began, prosecutor Andrew Ford told Liverpool Crown Court today (Tue).

He also indecently exposed himself in front of two adults and a child, an offence for which he was later convicted in his absence by Liverpool Magistrates Court.

He described how he was leaving the area on his bicycle when a “Range Rover style” car passed him and a barrier boxed him in. He was surrounded by hostile men who were yelling and screaming, and he had no way out.

"On the ground, the victim felt kicks to his abdomen, face, and ribs and got a puncture wound to his left shin," Mr Ford said. "He remembered one of them who was large with ginger hair and a ginger beard and this well built man "directed the attack." He recalls being knocked out and waking up in an ambulance."