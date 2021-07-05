Viewers were enraged by Brad’s “rude” remark to Rachel after they married.

After a protracted build-up, new girl Rachel Finni declared her desire to date Brad McClelland on tonight’s show.

The new couple spent the evening getting to know one another, but things became awkward when Rachel inquired about Brad’s opinion on her appearance.

Rachel was rated a “9/10” by the Northumberland laborer, who added that there was “room for development.”

Jake makes an embarrassing remark about other girls to Liberty at a lovely lunch on Love Island 2021.

Fans were not pleased with his response, with one commenting, “Room for improvement?? “Get the heck out, oh boy.”

“9/10,” commented another. Rachel was duped, punked, and bamboozled.”

Amber Gill, the 2017 winner, added her two cents, saying, “naaa farewell.” Is it possible for me to uno a card of my choice?”

“That was rude,” one enraged spectator said. That was incredibly impolite of you, Brad. I really wish Rachel had chosen Chuggs at this point.”

Rachel had to make a difficult decision early on in her stay at the villa, which resulted in Chuggs Wallis being single and ejected off the island.