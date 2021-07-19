Viewers remark on how ironic it is that a cleaner interrupts Ranvir’s conversation with a British tourist detained in a Majorca hotel.

A problem with Ranvir Singh’s interview on Lorraine this morning was pointed up by viewers.

Ranvir, the show’s host, spoke with a woman who is currently stuck in Majora after a friend tested positive for Covid.

Gabriella Fernandez was forced to isolate herself at a hotel on the Spanish island with her companion Giorgia.

The women flew to Majorca while it was still on the green list, but they’ll have to quarantine when they return to the UK now that it’s been placed back on the amber list, according to the Mirror.

However, the interview was cut short when a hotel maid attempted to enter Gabriella’s room.

Gabriella shook her head and replied, “No cleaning, thank you,” even though the cleaner couldn’t be seen on-screen.

“Yeah, can you come back?” she asked. “There will be no cleaning.”

“Who was that?” Ranvir inquired swiftly.

“It was the cleaner,” she added.

“She was thrown into it,” one person stated. Yesterday, he complained about a messy room all over social media, then admitted that he has a daily cleaner. You couldn’t make it up if you tried. ….or would you be able to. #lorraine.”

“How come she has daily cleaners while isolating?” a second tweeted. Your room will not be serviced throughout your stay if you choose a cheap hotel here. #lorraine.”

“Told to SELF isolate, yet had a cleaning every day,” a third added. Oh, the irony escapes these people #Lorraine.”

“I’m turning over now,” someone added. In a global pandemic, vacation is a choice, not a need. #lorrainegirls I understand you’re young, but “hell” is a strong word. In isolation, the cleaner should not be allowed in the room. Sorry for the lack of sympathy (sic).”

“I presume assuming that cleaner is in constant isolation then?” one person asked, while another added, “#Lorraine.”

“Anyone else wondering why that girl in Majorca isolating still has a cleaner coming to her room?” someone else wondered.