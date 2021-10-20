Viewers on This Morning are ‘feeling nauseous’ as a result of the chef’s error.

Today’s episode of This Morning left viewers “feeling nauseous” after a cooking section.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted the Wednesday edition of ITV’s main daytime show.

While Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield take a well-deserved break, the presenting duo has taken over the show for the week.

On today’s cooking section, they were joined by popular chef Joseph Denison Carey, who was making a lemon almond cake.

Dermot and Alison were eager to try the “ideal mid-morning snack,” as it was billed.

However, while he was conversing with the hosts, eagle-eyed fans on Twitter claimed they saw an egg shell fall into the cake mix.

“We all saw it #ThisMorning,” Liam said. A beautiful chunk of shell is being whipped up. Trying to disguise it so we wouldn’t notice…. hahaha #ThisMorning I’m feeling a little queasy.” “The crisp on the exterior is presumably the shell,” Ste added. “He’s left that shell in, hasn’t he… making me itch that,” Paul tweeted. “Was it a lump of shell in the bottom?” Laura wondered. “Omg he’s left the shell in,” Ryan wrote. Dermot and Alison were overjoyed as they nibbled into the finished product as Joseph proceeded to bake the cake.