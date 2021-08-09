Viewers on Love Island are not privy to secret recoupling.

Fans of Love Island have witnessed a lot of turmoil this season, but there’s one thing they haven’t seen.

Amy Hart, a former islander, has been answering fan questions on social media, and in her most recent Q&A, she disclosed that there is an extra recoupling session that viewers aren’t privy to.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Amy, who was a competitor on the 2019 series, was asked if there is a recoupling in Casa Amor, the second villa when Islanders are split from their spouses and presented to a fresh group of bombshells.

Iain Stirling, the host of Love Island, reveals the date of the final episode. Normally, viewers only watch the Islanders return from Casa Amor with a new partner or alone if they’ve elected to stay with the person with whom they were paired in the main villa.

However, Amy, who had her heart shattered by Curtis Pritchard after he had his head turned by Jourdan Riane in Casa Amor, claims that a re-coupling is taking place earlier in the day while the Islanders make their judgments.

“Recoupling at Casa Amor before they return?” she was asked.

“Yes, in the afternoon!” she said.

“No, not at all,” Amy answered when asked if the participants are advised who they should recouple with. Another fan of the ITV2 dating show wondered why viewers don’t get to witness the Islanders eat their meals.

“Much more interesting stuff to show,” she remarked. Amy stunned fans when she disclosed that Islanders are only allowed two alcoholic drinks each night in a recent Q&A.

“The first one is sometimes communal prosecco,” she revealed, shocking viewers. She also revealed how long the recoupling scenes take to film.

“Two hours for normal ones, four hours for Casa return,” Amy stated, to which one fan reacted, “Two hours!! It’s no surprise that people get bored while they’re photographing reactions.”