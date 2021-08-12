Viewers on Love Island 2021 are calling Ofcom to complain about sexy scenes.

After seeing the sensual scenes inside the villa on last night’s program, Love Island viewers threatened to notify Ofcom.

The females agreed to have sex with their partners after using code phrases to discuss their plans on Wednesday night.

The girls have utilized various ‘NVQ’ qualifications as code for sex acts done in the villa throughout the series.

Faye’s behavior on Love Island has resulted in 25,000 complaints to Ofcom.

Faye and Teddy, Chloe and Toby, and Millie and Liam were all spotted getting naughty under the blankets around the same time.

Fans expressed their horror on social media, with one writing, “I’m bawling – there hasn’t been a hornier collection of people on Love Island since the earlyyy seasons.”

“Why did it feel criminal to watch?” another admirer wondered.

Shaughna Phillips, a former Islander, even jumped in, stating, “I need Ofcom’s contact details immediately.”

“I’ve only been here a couple days and I’ve already seen the end result, and the end result has been a little bit noisy but amazing!” Priya, who had not participated in the event, played the role of ‘graduation ceremony host’ for the girl’s ‘qualifications’ the next morning.

While each girl proudly performed their remarks, she handed out graduation caps.

Faye joked about having to retake the year, while Chloe characterized it as one of the most straightforward tests she’d ever taken.