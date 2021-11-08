Viewers of This Morning can’t believe Toyah Willcox’s age.

After learning the age of musical sensation Toyah Willcox, fans of This Morning were taken aback.

The singer stopped by the studio to talk to Holly and Phil about her transition from punk princess to cabaret queen.

According to the Daily Star, though, people couldn’t help but notice how stunning she looked.

The blonde beauty had her hair perfectly fanned out for volume, chose a dark eye look, and topped off with a bold red lip – and she certainly looked glamorous as she discussed her impending plans.

Many admirers were discussing about the It’s A Mystery vocalist.

“Toyah looks fantastic!” one Twitter user exclaimed.

“No way is Toyah 63?” exclaimed another.

“Toyah looks beautiful and fantastic to see her doing what she does best,” a third wrote.

“Not having it that she’s 63… #ThisMorning,” said another.

The punk phenomenon, who was notably prominent in the 1980s, was praised by the TV hosts as she defended taking off on air.

“There’s one video we can’t broadcast of you performing to Metallica in a see-through top on an exercise bike, and we can’t show it!” the hosts stated to Toyah. “There have been 14 million views!” “I’m an actress, so I don’t care,” Toyah remarked when asked whether she knew what kind of impact the performance would have. “People get changed in the wings of a theatre – if you don’t get a dressing room at an event, you just get changed.”

“Say if you don’t want to give me a dressing room, then good luck – because this is what you’ll get.”