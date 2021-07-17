Viewers of This Morning applaud a young actor for speaking out against school bullying.

Viewers of This Morning complimented the aspiring actor’s bravery in confronting his school bullies.

The 13-year-old actor, who played a young Harry Styles in the music video for the smash tune “Adore You,” had his self-esteem shattered when he was bullied in high school.

This prompted him to share an emotional video on his Instagram account, speaking out about the negative effects of bullying and encouraging people who are going through similar experiences to reach out.

He stated, ” “I just had the feeling that the entire school was against me. It’s not a pleasant sensation. When you’re in your room late at night and you’re wondering why certain people don’t think you’re good enough.

“Now that I’ve spoken up, I feel like a huge weight has been lifted from my shoulders, and I feel like I can start being myself again.”

“Can I just say that things will get better for anyone going through something similar? All you have to do is speak up.”

According to statistics reported on This Morning, 54 percent of young people acknowledge to being bullied, yet 41% refuse to speak up about it.

And, as a result of Ty’s video, many individuals have come out to share their own similar stories.

His mother expressed her pride in her son for creating this film, which he accomplished without telling anyone about before to its release.

She stated, ” “He’s been fighting these demons and retreating into his shell for a few years now.

“Watching that as a parent is really frustrating.”

Ty’s mother also urged schools and parents to do more to combat bullying.

She stated, ” “When Ty started high school, I informed the school about his career, and I didn’t think there would be any problems with the other students.

“I contacted the school several times and eventually had him removed from the school.

“A lot of parents and kids are completely unaware of what they’re doing and the impact it’s having on people like Ty.”

Ty has recently transferred schools and is concentrating on his long-term goals. The summary comes to a close.