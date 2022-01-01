Viewers of The Masked Singer believe they have spotted a former Liverpool FC player.

The Masked Singer is back on TV tonight, bringing with it a new set of secrets for viewers to unravel.

The show’s premise is that masked celebrities in extravagant costumes perform for a panel of judges who try to guess who is behind the performance. It is hosted by Joel Dommett.

Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross form a panel to try to figure out who the person behind the mask is.

The Emmerdale star says her goodbyes after receiving’mixed emotions’ at the news.

The panel assumed the Doughnuts persona was a former Liverpool FC footballer or a DJ on tonight’s show.

Davina thought the Doughnuts’ magnetism meant he could sing ‘The Eye of the Tiger,’ and she was right.