Viewers of the BBC and ITV have complained to Ofcom over pre-watershed cursing.

Some live TV shows, including This Morning, Britain’s Got Talent, and Loose Women, complained about pre-watershed cursing.

While we rarely see profanity outbursts on television, presenters and guests do occasionally make sweary gaffes.

When this happens, viewers frequently resort to social media to vent their frustrations, but others take their complaints to broadcast regulator Ofcom.

Hundreds of complaints have been filed in the last couple of years.

Preply has compiled a list of ten of the most profane TV moments:

192 complaints have been filed.

Every year, the TV talent contest captivates the nation, but one act, The Haunting, stunned even the judges with their eerie magic presentation.

During a live broadcast during the family show before the 9pm watershed, judge Amanda Holden yelled the expletive ‘f***’ in response to one of the jump scares. Ofcom eventually exonerated the show of any misconduct after over 200 complaints were filed against it.

191 complaints have been filed.

It’s no wonder that Good Morning Britain picked up 191 complaints during an early morning interview last year, given the show is no stranger to controversy.

Adee Phelan, one of the guests, went on an impassioned but fruitful rant against the administration, swearing three times shortly before 7 a.m.

Piers Morgan refused to apologize for his guest’s blatant outburst, escalating the outrage.

150 complaints have been filed.

Red Nose Day brings celebrities together to raise money for those in need.

However, the show went afoul of laws in 2017 when Vic Reeves flashed a fake appendage at Susanna Reid and Russell Brand yelled ‘f**king hell’ during technical difficulties.

7.6 million people turned in to see the pre-watershed expletives, resulting in 150 complaints and an Ofcom probe into the charity event.

104 complaints have been filed.

Saturday Night Takeaway returned in a Covid-secure fashion to liven up our weekends in lockdown, and viewers were ecstatic.

Gordon Ramsay, the special guest announcer, is notorious for his swearing rants and outbursts. While the hosts joked about having a bleep button ready for his appearance on the show, a few filthy phrases managed to slip through the cracks.

In addition to disparaging a guest's teeth, Gordon made the simple error of saying 'p**s' while trying to say 'pizza.'