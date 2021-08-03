Viewers of Love Island have noticed how the show’s beginning provided a recoupling spoiler.

Viewers of Love Island noticed how producers delivered a spoiler for tonight’s recoupling in the show’s opening segment.

Mary received a text after Mabel’s performance at the Spotify summer party tonight and Liam’s announcement.

“Islanders,” it said. It’s time to get back together. The girls will each select a boy with whom they wish to form a relationship.

A concerned vehicle stopped Mum as she walked her son home from childcare.

“Please gather around the fire pit as soon as possible. #flipthatswitch #girlpower”

The females took their seats at the fire pit, while the boys stood in front of them.

Due to the opening song in the show’s introduction, fans of the show knew there would be drama.

Producers played Krept & Konan’s “Don’t Waste My Time” in response to Tyler’s previous remark that he was “wasting his time” choosing Kaz and Clarisse.

This was misinterpreted by viewers as an allusion to tonight’s recoupling.

“Whoever chose this music for the Love Island entrance, DESERVES A RISE!” Scorpiona tweeted. “I’m giggling.”

“Not Krept and Konan as the intro song, tonight is going to be drama-filled,” Tracy stated.

“Music producer understands the mission with the opening song today,” a third tweeted.

“The way the tune fits,” Chloe added.

“Love Island are cheeky for playing this song after Tyler told Kaz he was wondering if he was wasting his time,” Marjorie remarked.

“Not them playing this song when everyone is wasting their time in this villa,” Lori stated.