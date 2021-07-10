Viewers of ITV’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire were yelling at their televisions over a Scouser question.

Viewers who turned in to ITV tonight were introduced to George Provey, who was hoping to win big money on the iconic quiz show.

But, after squandering two lifelines to get to £1,000, he was struggling to get to £8,000.

Many ECHO readers could answer the question without reading the options, which threw him off.

“Which regional moniker is supposed to stem from the name of a meal eaten locally?” inquired host Jeremy Clarkson.

A. Geordie; B. Scouser; C. Brummie; D. Cockney were the alternatives.

George appeared anxious as he racked his brain for a solution, and he did consider Scouser at one point.

He asked to utilize his “phone a friend” feature, which he did, phoning an old school mate who thought it was Geordie but stated he wasn’t sure.

Because there is no live audience due to covid constraints, the ‘ask the crowd’ lifeline has become a second ‘phone a friend,’ which George utilized in yet another frantic attempt to discover the appropriate response.

When he called an old family friend, Peter, he was once again disappointed, and Peter couldn’t even guess.

Finally, he caved in and decided he’d take a chance with Scouser and increased his bet to £8,000, leaving him with £16,000.

Fans were perplexed by the fact that no one knew the answer; even Clarkson believed it was Cockney because of the cockles.

“Well, it’s Scouser…they eat Scouse,” @stevengw commented on Twitter. I don’t know any Georgies or Brummies who eat George or Brum. I’m acquainted with a few Cockneys.”

“It wasn’t tense because we already knew it was scouse stew!” stated @Andrewclink7.

“Well, I didn’t expect I’d spend my night ranting at the TV,” @JustABeffie commented. “How come there are so many lifelines on Scouse?”

Even if you weren’t from Merseyside, most people knew the answer in one way or another.

“I learned what Scouse is from I don’t know how many episodes of #ComeDineWithMe,” stated @maltesemade.

“Come Dine,” @oyenry agreed. The summary comes to a close.