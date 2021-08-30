Viewers of ITV’s Stephen were “disturbed” at the level of “criminal” injustice revealed.

The three-part drama is based on the true story of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in 1993 in a racially motivated attack.

The first episode aired today and takes place in 2006, when DCI Clive Driscoll (Steve Coogan) takes over the investigation into Stephen Lawrence’s murders after no one has been found guilty.

Stephen Lawrence’s parents’ unrelenting campaign for justice triggered a public enquiry into the Metropolitan Police, making the case a watershed moment in UK history.

The Macpherson report, which labeled the Metropolitan Police as “institutionally racist,” has been called “one of the most crucial occasions in the contemporary history of criminal justice in Britain.”

The first episode of tonight’s broadcast revealed the full magnitude of Stephen’s investigation’s criminal injustice.

When DCI Clarke initially uncovers the case files, they are portrayed to be dusty and locked up in an old room – and no arrests were made in the first inquiry until two weeks after the crime was committed.

The incident was also labeled as ‘short’ in the original police records, but a frightening re-enactment of the assault revealed just how vicious it was.

Viewers of the broadcast flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the first investigation’s injustice.

“15 minutes in and already a very difficult watch, completely criminal for poor Stephen Lawrence & his family ones,” one person wrote.

“Watching #Stephen is going to make me so mad again,” another added. You deserved so much more, Stephen Lawrence.”

“A troubling watch….corruption / cover up of the truth… at what cost RIP Xxx,” said a third.

“This makes me so upset, the police incompetence is infuriating,” said a fourth. What a horrible squandering of a lovely life.”

“I’m already overwhelmed with emotion, disdain, wrath, and anger,” a fifth added. This young man is deserving of justice.”