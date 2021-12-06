Viewers of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity are perplexed by the absence of a star from the show.

Following his absence from the UK season, I’m A Celebrity viewers expressed how they’miss’ a regular on the show.

The candidates were given complicated codes to know in order to receive their letters from home on tonight’s show.

Kiosk Cledwyn called the camp throughout the day and read out a six-digit code made up of letters, numbers, and symbols. Each camper had to keep the code in their heads until it was time to enter it into the computer.

Who has remained? Which celebrities are still in the Castle on I’m A Celebrity? They would win their partner’s letter from home if they got it right. It wouldn’t be delivered if they got it incorrectly.

While the majority of the campers received their letters, David and Adam were unfortunately left out.

However, during this year’s series, viewers have expressed their desire to see a regular I’m A Celebrity contestant return.

Derfel wrote on Twitter: “I’m a Celebrity (#ImACeleb) Has anyone seen the British remake of Bob yet? I haven’t done so.” Chaylyn expressed her thoughts as follows: “Do you have any idea who I’m missing? Bob, the doctor.” “Realizing we’re never going to meet Medic Bob because these trials are p*** simple,” Louise stated. “Just had a thought about how emotional it’ll be when I’m a celebrity and we meet Medic Bob again, and I felt a little teary,” Chloe added. “I’m missing Bob the doctor,” stated another. “This show isn’t the same without Doctor Bob,” Nicole added. Despite the continued uncertainty surrounding international travel, I’m A Celebrity is once again being filmed in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

After the coronavirus outbreak led producers to abandon plans to film the show in Australia, the final series of the ITV show was shot in the UK for the first time.