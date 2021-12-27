Viewers of ITV’s Family Fortunes are all saying the same thing.

On ITV today, Family Fortunes returned with a festive Christmas special.

As two families attempted to guess the most popular responses to survey-based questions asked to 100 people, Gino D’Acampo resumed his role as host.

For a chance to win a £30,000 jackpot, the Green family of Birmingham competed against the Tracey family of Plymouth.

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street has been rescheduled.

The beginning of Family Fortunes, on the other hand, had everyone in accord.

The competing families put together a section to introduce themselves at the start of the show.

The movies frequently go over each member’s peculiarities.

However, viewers on tonight’s show complained that the introductions were ‘cheesy.’

Jonny wrote on Twitter: “These family introductions irritate everyone. NOBODY.” Jamie stated, “There are always the awkward family introductions. #FamilyFortunes, oh my gosh.” “Christmas Cringe Intros #FamilyFortunes,” said a third. “These intros are so corny and sickly,” Dan added. The Tracey family didn’t have luck on tonight’s show, as they were evicted after earning only £320.

The Green family fared much better, taking home a prize of £10,000.