Viewers of Hollington Drive are perplexed by a kitchen problem in a large mansion.

Tonight’s episode of ITV’s exciting new drama Hollington Drive aired, however the set was very distracting to viewers.

The first episode began at Hollington Drive, a seemingly lovely community.

But it wasn’t long before it was discovered that Alex Boyd, a 10-year-old boy, had gone missing.

Paul McCartney reveals his favorite memory from his childhood in Liverpool.

Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) is concerned about her own son Ben’s increasingly strange behavior and gloomy mood, and believes that a horrific event from their history is finally coming up with them.

Fraser (Rhashan Stone), her partner, tried to assuage her fears, but with each new revelation in the police inquiry, Theresa withdraws even more, scared that Ben might have done something awful.

Helen (Rachael Stirling), the school headmistress next door, is forced to confront the deepening flaws in her own household: a listless, disengaged husband (Peter McDonald); a young daughter reeling from shock; and a school full of students and staff, all traumatized by the horror of Alex’s suspicious disappearance.

ITV viewers were perplexed that Theresa’s contemporary property, where she had thrown a BBQ, lacked a dishwasher, as the characters were shown cleaning their plates by hand.

“Don’t they have a dishwasher?” Alison tweeted. In such a smart residence, it’s a little strange!”

“They live in a beautiful, wonderfully equipped house, and they were both standing there washing and cleaning up together,” Suzy continued.

They’d have to have a dishwasher, right?

who is the author of this?”

“No dishwasher then?!?” wrote PJ.

“Why is the park so far away?” Elizabeth wondered. “How come they don’t have a dishwasher?”

“All that home, no dishwasher,” Ricker tweeted.

“So delighted the upper class is so concerned about the #ClimateEmergency that they are hand-washing their dishes instead of using the dishwasher!” Codsall joked.

“They’re in a modern, newish house, doing the dishes by hand,” Pompey explained. Really? Is there no dishwasher? “Not at all realistic.”

“So let me get things straight…,” Rahim tweeted. They were given a large house but no dishwasher. That’s the equivalent of having a phone without a SIM card in today’s world. “What the hell is going on?!”

“Who has a house like that and no dishwasher?” Michael wondered.

“Why don’t they have a dishwasher in that nice house?” Mark wondered.

“Big house and no,” Chester inquired.

“The summary comes to an end.”