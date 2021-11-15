Viewers of Gogglebox have stated that they will no longer watch the show due to numerous complaints.

Following Friday’s broadcast, Channel 4 was chastised by Gogglebox enthusiasts.

In the most recent episode of the popular show, we were once again invited inside the homes of our favorite family, where they discussed the week’s best television.

However, while most Gogglebox viewers adore the show, many were dissatisfied with what they saw on this week’s episode.

After cast members were shown “traumatizing” sequences from Netflix’s latest nature documentary series Animal, the backlash was swift.

The show follows some of the world’s most interesting creatures as they fight for existence in a hostile environment.

A single scene is shown.