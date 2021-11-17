Viewers of Emmerdale get a ‘glimpse’ of Chloe’s ‘dangerous father.’

Emmerdale viewers believe they’ve figured out who was driving the mysterious automobile that followed Chloe and Kerry around.

Some viewers believe they have figured out who Chloe’s “scary father” is, but others are still unclear.

While fans of the ITV soap are aware that Chloe’s sister Gemma died three years ago, they are unaware of the rest of Chloe’s past, which has sparked speculation about who she is.

Fans have speculated that her father could be former Dales villain Pierce Harris, who is currently serving time in jail, because the two share the same surname.

Pierce was sentenced to prison in 2017 after rapping his wife, village resident Rhona Goskirk, and was recently re-sentenced for kidnapping Vanessa Woodfield and murdering Graham Foster.

Pierce and ex-wife Tess have never been linked to having children, therefore it’s unclear if he’s Chloe’s father.

Viewers were treated to a glimpse of what could be her father during Tuesday’s program, as a mystery automobile followed her and Kerry.

According to the Mirror, many people paused their televisions in a desperate attempt to figure out who the man was.

Twitter users hurried to discuss their possibilities, with one user tweeting: “Who was the person in the car behind them omg and who is Chloe’s father omggg #Emmerdale.” “Chloe’s Dad has eyes on her…. #Emmerdale,” one person wrote. A third person wrote: “I’m on the floor, attempting to get a good shot of Chloe’s father! It doesn’t appear to be Declan or Pierce! #emmerdale.” “Looks like Mike from Breaking Bad in that shot!” commented another. One fan posed the following question: “Was Pat Phelan from #Corrie following Kerry and Chloe #Emmerdale? “