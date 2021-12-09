Viewers of Emmerdale figure out who Meena’s mother is.

Since her debut on the Dales in September 2020, the terrible killer has been at the center of some of the show’s most dramatic stories.

Meena Sharma is Manpreet Sharma’s half-sister, but spectators believe they have a different relationship.

Manpreet, played by Rebecca Sarker, is 45 years old in the serial, while Meena, played by Paige Sandhu, is 24.

Fans aren’t convinced the two are sisters, and have swamped the Emmerdale hashtag on Twitter with rumors of a plot twist, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The age gap between Manpreet and Meena has forced supporters to reconsider their connection as Manpreet becomes skeptical of Meena’s pranks.

One Facebook user commented: “Is it possible that Manpreet is her mother and not her sister? That’s why she can’t handle rejection. And who knows, maybe Meena knows… just a musing.” “I hope not, because Meena had an affair with Manpreet’s husband, unless she was with someone else before that, and she already has a daughter,” a second remarked. “The way Meena always refers to Manpreet as’sis,’ it’s like, too apparent,” a third said.