Viewers in the United Kingdom of Married at First Sight have expressed their dissatisfaction with the show as it airs repeats and freezes.

The viewers of Married at First Sight in the United Kingdom were not pleased with tonight’s program.

The penultimate episode was scheduled to see the last of the couples renewing their vows.

“As one couple reveals their decision, the other two confront the toughest decisions of their lives,” according to the show’s E4 TV listing.

Instead, viewers in the United Kingdom were treated to a rerun of yesterday’s episode of Married at First Sight.

The repetition froze on participant Josh shaking his finger about 9.20 p.m.

While many fans were outraged by the program, others found it amusing.

“Christ @E4Tweets @Channel4 you had one job to get the final #MAFSUK episode on and instead I’ve had 15 minutes of last night’s episode and now we’re frozen on Josh,” Kate Brosnan said on Twitter.

“Are we going to spend the next 40 minutes staring at Josh frozen?” Adele wondered.

“Anyone else just sit watching last night’s show on repeat, as if it was suddenly going to change to the appropriate episode?” Velma wondered.

“Come on @E4Tweets, straighten it out!” Collette wrote. You’re repeating yesterday night’s #MAFS episode. Jeez!”

“Just gave my other half so much stick for putting last night #MAFS on but no it’s on repeat on live TV,” Caroline said.