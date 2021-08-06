Viewers have noticed Matthew’s reaction to the Kaz and Tyler conflict on Love Island.

During tonight’s challenge, Love Island viewers saw Matthew’s humorous reaction to the Kaz and Tyler conflict.

More clips of the Islanders from their time at the Love Island Villa and at Casa Amor were presented on the Islanders’ movie night.

It was a battle of the sexes as they attempted to solve quiz questions.

Jake’s pranks in Casa Amor on Love Island are revealed in explosive scenes.

Each round’s winners received a clip of their choice.

As the girls and guys began to draw, the competition increased, resulting in even more films being played.

Matthew appeared to be enjoying the drama as he laughed and ate his popcorn while watching it.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their amusement at Matthew’s reaction.

“I adore how Matthew was simply sat there without a care in the world eating his popcorn #LoveIsland,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Matthew is cracking me up right now,” said another. It’s funny to see him eating popcorn while watching the drama #LoveIsland.”

“Matthew is enjoying the chaos lmaoo eating the popcorn #LoveIsland,” a third said on Twitter.

On Thursday’s episode, Matthew met with Kaz for a conversation and ended their relationship.

After saving Tyler from being sent off the island and telling him he didn’t have to worry about Tyler, Matthew was irritated.

Tyler had been pleading with Kaz for another chance for a few days, but Kaz assured Matthew that nothing would happen.

He did, however, tell Kaz that he believed she had lied to him and that they were ‘done.’