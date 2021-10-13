Viewers have complained about the identical problem in ITV’s Hollington Drive.

After tonight’s episode, ITV’s new drama Hollington Drive was panned.

The drama follows the aftermath of 10-year-old Alex Boyd’s murder after he vanished from his lovely community.

The show centers on the relationship between sisters Helen and Theresa, who is played by Anna Maxwell Martin from Line of Duty.

The third episode of the four-part mini-series aired tonight, and it depicted Theresa’s reaction to the police making their first arrest.

Theresa’s attempts to continue her usual life were also seen in the episode, as was Alex’s vigil.

Ben, on the other hand, threw a spanner in the works when he told Theresa about his plans to go to the police station.

Viewers of the show on Twitter were distracted and complained that the audio quality made it difficult to follow the events of Wednesday’s episode.

“Why is everyone mumbling?” Sarah wondered. “Should I see a doctor about my hearing?”

“I believe they spent all of their money trying to persuade Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling to star in this piece of nonsense that they had no money left for the SOUND DEPARTMENT,” Kim continued.

“The sound quality on this broadcast is TERRIBLE,” Amy said.

“I’m using subtitles since I can’t hear what they’re whispering,” Claire wrote.

“Audio is still very terrible,” Evelyn added.