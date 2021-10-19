Viewers encouraged the suicide of an influencer who died after drinking pesticide during a livestream.

Last week, a Chinese internet personality committed herself after several members of her audience encouraged her to drink pesticide during a livestream on social media.

The 25-year-old female influencer, known on Douyin as “Luoxiaomaomaozi,” died Friday after swallowing pesticide during a broadcast the day before, according to The Global Times and Yahoo News.

According to The Global Times, the influencer confessed in a short Douyin stream prior to her death that her friends were aware of her depression diagnosis and that she had been in the hospital for over two months.

The state-owned publication quoted Luoxiaomaomaozi as stating, “This is probably my last video because I have been suffering from depression for a long time.” Luoxiaomaomaozi had 678,000 followers and 38 short films on the Chinese equivalent of TikTok.

Someone encouraged Luoxiaomaomaozi to consume a pesticide-laced beverage, according to an anonymous friend of the influencer. After the livestream, the influencer phoned a hospital, but her family revealed she died on Friday after emergency medical treatment failed.

Some in Luoxiaomaomaozi’s audience reportedly said “drink it quickly” as she took out the pesticide during her stream, according to screenshots from her broadcast, which has now gone viral online. Others advised calling the cops.

According to her pal, the Chinese influencer had not considered suicide but rather sought to attract her lover in this manner.

The family of the influencer is now attempting to sue the audience members who they claim are to blame for her death.

According to lawyer Ding Jinkun of Shanghai’s Dabang Law Firm, netizens whose posts are discovered to have a direct connection to Luoxiaomaomaozi’s suicide may be suspected of deliberate homicide.

According to the lawyer, video platforms should face administrative and civil penalties for failing to notice and prevent the suicide.

After a similar event involving the suicide of a 16-year-old kid in Oregon in 2020, Snapchat was forced to suspend several of its apps this year after being sued over the death.

Facebook, for its part, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) program that aims to discover and report suicidal content on its site. Academics, on the other hand, have expressed legal and ethical issues about the system.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.