Viewers criticise ‘nonsensical’ food challenge on Love Island 2021

The spit the roast challenge is a competition in which one islander holds sauce in their lips and passes it to their partner, who must then spit it into a dish.

The unpopular challenge has been attempted in prior seasons and has not been well received by fans.

“Covid season and the show runners believed it was still a good idea to do these challenges?” one fan expressed concern.

Fans of Love Island see a chance to recouple that they weren’t expecting.

“I would have expected Covid would have terminated this absurd challenge,” said another.

Someone, on the other hand, countered, saying, “People filing Ofcom complaints about this challenge.” What’s with all the snogging? Why don’t you make a fuss over it?”

Another fan commented online, “Convince me that this food challenge is worth the social media followers since I’ve never understood.”

One fan remembered the kids, stating, “Hugo’s children seeing their PE teacher vomit food into people’s faces.”

“Rachel, you went out just in time,” another said, implying that Rachel, who had just been abandoned, had escaped a bullet. “This isn’t a duck and wine kind of dinner.”