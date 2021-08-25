Viewers condemn the ‘embarrassing’ interview on Good Morning Britain.

On today’s broadcast, Good Morning Britain was chastised for a “embarrassing” interview.

The ITV news series is now rotating between a variety of guests hots, with Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh anchoring Wednesday’s broadcast.

During their interview with Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon, however, it appeared like the two were provided erroneous information.

“You always wanted to be a rock star, didn’t you?” Charlotte Hawkins asked. I read somewhere that you wanted to compete in Eurovision.”

The Welsh actor was surprised by the suggestion that he intended to compete in the worldwide song contest. He is best known for his depiction of Ramsay Bolton in the famous HBO series.

“Did I?” he asked. “I have no recollection of that.”

Charlotte pointed out that she had written it down in her interview notes – and this wasn’t the only information in the program that was incorrect.

When Charlotte wrongly stated the actor’s son was celebrating his birthday today, Ranvir urged Iwan to talk about his band’s festival performance over the weekend, even though it was a solo concert.

Fans reacted to the interview by blasting it on Twitter.

“That was terrible to watch… do your research #GMB,” Emma said.

“What a terrible interview @GMB…..had they done no research?” Kate said.

“That was the most awful interview I think I’ve ever seen,” Shaughna said.

“# gmb pulling out all the wrong facts about Iwan this morning,” Jakki wrote.

One audience member quipped that the hosts were the victims of a hoax program.

“Was Ant and Dec in their ears with those questions?” Angela tweeted. Every fact is incorrect.”