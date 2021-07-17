Viewers believe Toby looks like a former Liverpool player in Love Island 2021.

Another dramatic week on Love Island has ended with one person being ejected from the house due to a harsh recoupling.

Despite being coupled up with Kaz Kamwi from the beginning of the program, Toby Aromolaran made an unexpected turn when he recoupled with Chloe Burrows.

Since she studied in Liverpool, Chloe Burrows has had a connection to the city, and now fans are claiming that her new partner shares resemblance with a footballer who formerly had an unique affinity with the club.

Liverpool fans have gone to Twitter to suggest that the Islander looks a lot like Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool midfielder.

“Toby from Love Island looks like Coutinho and I can’t unsee it,” Youtuber Manny tweeted to his 884.1k followers.

The Brazilian was a fan favorite on the Kop before forcing through a move to Barcelona, and the Love Island star is also a brilliant footballer who has played for Hashtag United, a social media team.

More admirers saw the similarities between the Brazilian player and the Islander, and it wasn’t just the popular Youtuber that noticed it.

“Anyone else think Toby looks a little like Coutinho?” asked Connor (@ConnorWilloLFC).

“I can’t be the only one who thinks Toby looks like Coutinho #loveisland,” Riquelme (@miklsmind) said.

“Toby acc looks like Coutinho #LoveIsland,” remarked @usmac_.