Viewers are turning off in droves as a result of the major Chase adjustment.

Millions of people tune in to The Chase every weeknight at 5 p.m., but many viewers tuned out on Monday’s episode.

The broadcast began with host Bradley Walsh introducing the program, as is customary.

However, it was quickly revealed that this was a celebrity version of the show, as well as a repeat from 2017.

Viewers were less than impressed, with many expressing their displeasure at seeing a celebrity repeat rather than the typical show.

When they watched the line-up of Mike Bushell, Rylan Clark, Annabel Croft, and Rhea Bailey take on The Vixen, Jenny Ryan, who was the Chaser, they were quick to vent their disapproval on social media.

“I might have to swap over for couples to come dinner with me,” Lauren remarked.

“Why a celebrity special?” Victoria enquired.

“I’m off a famous one because I don’t like them,” a Cornish girl explained.

“Just noticed it’s a ‘celebrity’ special,” bobert Mac stated. “Goodbye, everyone.”

“Celebrity special?” remarked Paul Doherty. What the hell is going on?”

“Boo, I despise Celebrity Specials,” Judith Wiseman stated. “It’s time to get back to painting the dining room.”