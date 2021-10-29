Viewers are stunned by a terrifying viral video of Snake’s ‘Death Performance’ [Watch].

Georgia wildlife officials released a spine-chilling video of a snake’s “death performance” online, and it quickly went viral.

According to GPB, the horrifying video released by Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on their Facebook page on Tuesday has received over 37 million views.

The video opens with a black reptile that looks a lot like a cobra slithering through muck and spreading its hood. The snake begins coiling in a frenzy and attempting to bind itself into a knot. The reptile then flips over onto its back and flicks, opening its mouth wide and putting out its forked tongue. The snake appears inert and limp at the end of the 40-second movie.

“Nope, it’s not a cobra; in fact, it’s not even a venomous snake,” DNR told the shocked audience. They went on to say that the footage depicted a native eastern hognose’s defense mechanism when it feels threatened.

“When this creepy critter is threatened, it flares its neck and body by inhaling deeply and exhaling the air with a loud hiss. Though that doesn’t work, a hognose will turn onto its back and wriggle aggressively as if in excruciating pain, according to the DNR.

Hognose snakes have only a few fangs and rarely bite people. They pretend to be dead in order to draw the predators’ attention away from them. As part of their “death act,” these snakes are known to regurgitate their stomach contents, defecate, exude odor, and even bleed from their mouth. “Talk about commitment… Is the hognose deserving of an Oscar?” DNR polled the audience to see who agreed.

“Give that snake an Academy Award…

“He outperformed some actors!!” one viewer exclaimed. “I happened to come across one.” Another said, “I thought I’d merely make a major mistake when it stood up like a snake and I was the one rolling about dead.”

Hognose snakes are members of the Colubridae family, and their name comes from the upturned snout that they utilize for digging. Eastern hognose snakes, often known as “puff adders,” are thick-bodied snakes that can reach a length of 46 inches. They can be found in Georgia, South Carolina, and the areas around southern Florida, as well as central New England, the Great Lakes Region, and parts of southern Canada. They primarily prey on toads and are capable of biologically neutralizing the toad’s deadly skin secretions. Hognose snakes deposit 15 to 27 eggs underground on average.