Viewers are moved by Coronation Street’s tribute to a legendary star.

Fans of Coronation Street were moved by the show’s reference to Jack Duckworth.

Bill Tarmey’s character Jack originally debuted on Corrie in 1979, then returned in 1981 and left in 2010.

Bill passed away on November 9, 2012, at the age of 71, after a heart attack.

Jack was referenced in tonight’s Christmas episode, which made lifelong fans cry.

Hope, Tyrone’s stepdaughter, discovered a sick pigeon outside.

While she and Tyrone went to help the bird, they talked about Jack’s love for pigeons and how he used to keep a lot of them when he was alive.

The nod to Jack moved viewers, with many expressing their displeasure with the scenes.

“Aww great to hear Jack acknowledged,” Claire tweeted.

“Awwww, I adore Jack being remembered,” Shaun added.

“I loved the small thing,” Mike added.