Viewers are divided over a viral TikTok video that captures an argument with a hotel manager.

A TikTok video of a hotel manager shouting at two customers after accusing them of insulting the receptionist has gone viral. One of the two guests was the woman who filmed the video, and they both said that the receptionist was nasty to them first. There were differing viewpoints about who was at fault in this circumstance.

Since they were released this weekend, the incident and follow-up videos have received over 13 million views on the account anonymoussss ss.

It begins with a video of the woman’s boyfriend confronting the hotel management before stepping away and requesting the police. The manager then claimed that the two were “disturbing the receptionist,” but the woman refuted this, claiming that the receptionist had “given [them]attitude first.”

Before her boyfriend walked out of the hotel lobby, slamming the door shut, the manager repeatedly warned the woman to remain quiet.

The second section of the video continues where the first left off. Outside, the woman follows the manager, who confronts the woman’s boyfriend.

“Please don’t knock on my door. The manager told the man, “I don’t know who the fk you think you are, but don’t push my door, brother.” ”Give me 20 years of military experience and I’ll beat your a. Now, never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever

The woman claimed she was filming a video when the manager approached her and told her to leave the hotel grounds because the two were “cussing at the receptionist.”

The woman asks the manager to give her some room, and the manager walks away.

In a follow-up video, the TikTok user revealed a paragraph of text giving her side of the tale.

She stated that the duo slept at the hotel with her boyfriend’s father, but that his father was “very twisted up on drugs.”

The explanation went on to say that the pair chose to seek assistance from the police. They didn’t want authorities to arrive without first informing the hotel personnel, so they informed the receptionist of the issue.

“She was blaming us and saying things like, ‘You really want to call the cops on your father,’ so we did. This is a condensed version of the information.