Vietnam sends in the military to deliver food to people stranded in their homes due to COVID restrictions.

As COVID cases rise in Vietnam, the government declared on Friday that military will be dispatched to Ho Chi Minh City to assist in enforcing severe COVID lockdowns.

The military will oversee the lockdown as well as distribute meals to those who are stranded at home. According to Reuters, police were seen in the city on Friday using loudspeakers to remind residents to follow COVID restrictions and inform them that supplies will be provided.

“We’re asking everyone to stay put and not go outside. According to Reuters, Pham Duc Hai, deputy head of the city’s coronavirus authority, said, “Every home, company, and factory should be an anti-virus fort.”

According to the news service, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered widespread testing in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest metropolis with a population of about 9 million people, has been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Until recently, Vietnam has been quite effective in containing the disease’s spread. According to the Brookings Institution, the country reported less than 3,000 cases and 35 deaths between January 2020 and April 2021, before the more virulent Delta form arrived this spring.

According to Reuters, the virus has now caused more than 312,000 infections and 7,150 deaths in Vietnam, with 80 percent of the deaths occurring in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam’s initially successful policy for stopping the spread of the virus, which included “strict limitations on travel and on those who were potentially affected,” as well as sophisticated contact tracing, was highlighted by the Council on Foreign Relations in April of 2020.

“Given that it is a lower middle-income country, poorer than neighbors like Indonesia and the Philippines, its response is quite impressive. Those countries are dealing with growing epidemics and don’t appear to have a handle on domestic transmission, according to the group at the time.

According to the Brookings Institution, the more contagious Delta variety, combined with the country’s poor immunization rate, has worsened COVID’s spread throughout the country.

The vaccination implementation in Vietnam has been delayed. On August 11, Brookings reported that barely 1% of the country’s population had been completely vaccinated.

“Vietnam has become a classic illustration of how vulnerable countries might be, regardless of how good their COVID-19 response measures have been in the past. As a result of the new varieties. This is a condensed version of the information.