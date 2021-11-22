Videos from the Waukesha Christmas Parade capture the moment a red SUV crashed into a crowd.

A red SUV raced into spectators at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least five people and wounding at least 40 others, according to social media footage.

A vehicle was seen approaching the gathering before rapidly accelerating and barreling through dozens of people, including children and teenagers. According to authorities, a “person of interest” has been apprehended.

“At this moment, we can confirm that five people have died and more than 40 have been injured,” the Waukesha Police Department announced late Sunday on Facebook. “However, as we get more information, these figures may alter.” The number of people killed in the Christmas parade automobile ramming event is unknown, according to police in Waukesha, Wisconsin. A person has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/jJEIuOJ9G6 November 22, 2021 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) In one clip, a speeding car approaches the parade and almost misses a young girl dressed in pink who is dancing on the side of the road.

Onlookers can be heard screaming and shouting moments later, while others rush from the walkways to help the injured.

Moments after the truck plows through the throng, eyewitnesses can be heard shouting, “Oh my God.”

— @LTSmash420 (@Pfizer 2/3). 22nd of November, 2021 Another video, which appears to have been shot from the sidewalk by a bystander, shows a group of kids waving white pompoms being struck by the SUV. Several people are seen being flung to the ground as a result of the impact, before a woman shouts in terror.

Many of those who narrowly evaded the truck, including a woman who was seen handing out sweets to spectators on the sidelines moments before impact, appear bewildered in the seconds that follow.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Separate clip shot from a high vantage point shows a red SUV speeding through the crowd without halting or slowing down, and another shows a vehicle slamming through white barricades set across the road in an apparent attempt to leave.