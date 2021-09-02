Videos from the New York floods show water gushing into people’s apartments.

As Tropical Storm Ida brought flooding to New York City and the surrounding areas overnight on Wednesday, several social media users provided footage of flooded residences.

On Wednesday evening, the leftovers of Hurricane Ida, now a tropical depression, struck New York City, bringing high winds, torrential rains, floods, and a tornado warning, while several Twitter users shared footage of their apartments getting flooded due to the harsh weather.

A massive amount of water came through the door of an apartment, fully flooding the resident’s hallway, according to a video provided by Raws Alerts with the title “scary footage shows flood waters smashing through residences in New York City.”

A user in Brooklyn posted video of her basement bathroom being flooded by the storm, as enormous amounts of water poured into her home through the toilet.

Another user’s video clip showed her Bronx apartment being flooded as water poured in through the front entrance, confirming that their property was located at the bottom of a flight of steps.

Social media users in New York City were not the only ones who shared footage of homes being flooded as a result of Hurricane Ida; CNN journalist Vaughn Sterling tweeted a video of his neighbor’s house in Montclair, New Jersey, being inundated as water broke through the windows.

Overnight, videos of cars buried in flood waters in New York City circulated on social media, and there have also been reports of people trapped due to the extreme weather.

