Videos Could Provide Insight on the Cause of the Oil Spill Off the Coast of Southern California.

Though the two films provided have yet to show anything substantial, they may provide some clues as to what caused an oil pipeline rupture off the coast of Southern California.

Some investigators have speculated that a ship’s anchor may have damaged the pipeline, but a video released by the Coast Guard on Thursday showing a trench on the seafloor leading to a bend in the submerged line has experts divided.

Experts said there was no evidence on the pipe that would be expected from a collision with a multi-ton anchor from cargo ships that often pass through the area, despite an earlier video showing a 13-inch burst in the line.

“It appears to me that you have something dragging in the sand that may have impacted the pipeline,” Ramanan Krishnamoorti, a petroleum engineering professor at the University of Houston, said. He was perplexed, however, that the leak originated from a crack rather than a wider gash, as he assumed it was caused by an anchor or other object.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In an email, Frank G. Adams, president of Houston-based Interface Consulting International, stated that the minor bow in the line shown in one video “doesn’t necessarily appear like anchor damage.” When a pipeline is struck by an anchor or other heavy object, “physical damage that may lead to a fracture” occurs. The following issues must be addressed: Is it possible that the line was tapped days before the leak began? What ship is to blame? And if that’s not a ship’s anchor, what else might it be? Experts believe the 13-inch-long (33-centimeter) tiny gash visible in one video could explain why indicators of an oil slick were noticed Friday night but the spill was not discovered until Saturday morning by the pipeline operator.

Richard Kuprewicz, a private pipeline accident investigator and consultant, remarked, “My experience suggests this would be a very hard leak to remotely determine rapidly.” “Remote indicators are difficult to identify an opening like this on a 17-mile-long (27-kilometer) undersea conduit. These crack-type discharges have a reduced incidence of occurrence and can last for a long time.” When pipelines collapse catastrophically, the breach, as it’s known in the business, is often significantly larger. This is a condensed version of the information.