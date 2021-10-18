[VIDEO] Woman Uses Giant Snake To Scare Health Officials Into Not Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

According to a video that went viral over the weekend, a woman in India threatened health officials with a big snake in order to avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incident occurred at Ajmer, a city in Rajasthan’s northern state. A medical team had arrived in Nagelav hamlet to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination drive door-to-door. When a woman walked out of her house and threatened them with a snake, the staff was terrified. According to Times Now, the woman has been named as Kamla Devi.

On Friday, the video was shared on social media; however, it is unknown when the tape was taken.

Devi forcefully stated that she did not want to take the vaccine when the staff arrived at her door to inoculate her. The woman, who is claimed to be a snake charmer, allegedly threatened to employ the reptile against the medical personnel.

In the footage, the woman is seen informing the health staff that if they insisted on administering the vaccine, she would throw the snake at them. According to Lokmat, a person can be heard in the video attempting to explain the necessity of immunizations and their safety to the woman.

Locals who heard the commotion raced to the scene, where the medical team urged them to assist in persuading the woman.

Devi finally consented to get vaccinated after hours of coaxing. The reason for the woman’s original refusal to take the immunization is unknown.

Several snake charmers roam the country, doing acts and shows with the reptiles. In India, snakes are also considered sacred, and many people keep them at home.

With 14,146 new infections on Sunday, India had its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since early March. Coronavirus caused 144 deaths in the country, bringing the total death toll to 452,124. India is on the verge of surpassing 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccination administered. India has administered more vaccination doses than any other country in the world except from China.