[Video] Woman spits chewed-up chips back into packet, seals it, and puts it back on shelf.

Libby Barnes, a make-up artist from Tennessee, rips open a bag of chips and samples some before spitting it back into the bag in a recent YouTube video. The video shows Barnes sealing the packet of chips and placing it back on the shelf, which makes it even more disgusting.

Barnes released the controversial video, but she eventually took it down after receiving a deluge of criticism. The video, however, rapidly resurfaced on other YouTube accounts and became extensively disseminated on the internet. Take a look at the following: People have been spotted committing the cruelest and most funniest pranks in an attempt to go popular on social media over the years. Barnes, on the other hand, certainly went too far, and instead of 15 seconds of glory, she was met with netizens asking for her imprisonment.

“For this, you can and should go to jail. Even if you went back and picked up the bag, there are examples of individuals doing these types of movies for clout from a few years ago. They got themselves into a lot of difficulty. Food tampering is no laughing matter “In the comments area, one user wrote:

“What makes you think you’d do something like this? I sincerely hope she is prosecuted for her actions “Another was written. “This is one of the most pitiful clout chasing attempts I’ve ever seen. Even if you returned for the bag, this is a criminal “A third was written.

One of the users also brought up a similar prank that resulted in a guy being arrested “A man was arrested and sentenced for doing this with ice cream a few years ago. You should be imprisoned as well. You are a genuinely horrible person. I’ll give it two weeks and the cops will be knocking on your door (as they should).” Barnes is seen performing the trick on numerous additional objects, including water bottles, soda, and candies, in a lengthier version of the film. When a man approaches her about it and asks whether she was shoplifting, she responds, “I wasn’t shoplifting.” “I’m not a thief. I intend to purchase those items. You should mind your own business. I’m sure I stashed it somewhere.”