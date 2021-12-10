[Video] White Woman Accuses Black Man Of Stealing Cellphone, Then Discovers It In Her Bag

A white woman accused a Black man of stealing her smartphone at a California mall, only to discover it moments later inside her own handbag. The anonymous woman declined to contact her phone number, claiming that the man had “stolen” her phone and put it on silent mode.

According to the New York Post, the event occurred at a Spencer’s store in Sunrise Mall outside of Sacramento.

On Monday, a TikTok user with the handle fuxktdub posted a video of the incident. Since then, the video has gone viral. The video has a captioned version “Karen pulled a fast one on Spencer. Racism is still alive and flourishing “has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

“Can you call it, since she won’t let us call it?” a female voice in the background asks a Spencer’s employee in the video, while a white woman casually searches her bags.

A woman’s voice appears to be accompanying the Black male.

When the white woman is asked for her phone number, she begins to offer it by stating, “9-1-6.”

“Well, he could’ve turned off the ringer,” she adds as she comes to a halt.

The woman with the Black man, taken aback by her allegations, inquires, “Oh, my goodness. What do you want him to do, lady? Get f—-ing naked?” “I really need my phone back,” she can be heard saying. “I did not take it,” the man adds after emptying his pockets. However, the woman continues to accuse him. “I just stuck it right here,” she says, “and you stepped right behind me and took it.”

The employees then handed her a phone, which she used to dial her own number. She discovered her cellphone in her handbag a few moments later. The woman went on to say, “I apologize for the inconvenience. Please accept my apologies.” After the video was uploaded on TikTok, several viewers expressed their surprise. Some readers pointed out that when the woman accused the man of taking her phone, she already knew it was in her bag.

A viewer said, “She didn’t want to call her phone because she saw it in her bag and knew you were recording.”