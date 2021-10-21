[Video] Washington News Unintentionally Airs Long Porn Clip During Live Broadcast.

Over the weekend, a television station in the state of Washington showed a pornographic clip for several seconds during a newscast’s weather report.

Spokane While meteorologist Michelle Boss was presenting her first weather update at roughly 6 p.m., CBS affiliate KREM mistakenly revealed the backside of a woman behind her right shoulder for 13 seconds. Adweek reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, neither Boss nor news anchor Cody Proctor responded to the film, which was cut to the weather maps.

“It’s a bizarre video, so strange that when I first viewed it, I believed it was a scam. Nobody on TV appears to react, and it takes an inordinate amount of time for them to cut away “The Pacific Northwest Inlander’s reporter Daniel Walters commented online.

Later that day, during the station’s 11 p.m. newscast, KREM apologized to viewers.

“We at KREM 2 would want to apologize for anything that occurred during our 6 p.m. newscast tonight… During the first half of the show, an unsuitable video was shown. We’re working hard to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again “According to reports, the broadcaster stated.

The event “received several calls from concerned residents in the city and county,” according to a statement released Monday by the Spokane Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and Technical Assistance Response Unit.

The police investigation is still ongoing, and no responsibility has been established, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, according to authorities, KREM workers are completely collaborating with the inquiry into what happened.

According to a story in the local daily The Spokesman-Review, the station could face large fines from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as a result of the incident.

WDBJ, a Roanoke, Virginia-based television station, was fined $325,000 by the FCC in 2015 after admitting to unintentionally airing a 3-second pornographic clip during its nightly newscast on July 12, 2012.

The FCC punishment, which was the biggest ever assessed against a single broadcast station for an indecency violation, was described by then-WDBJ President and General Manager Jeffrey A. Marks as a “extraordinary burden on protected speech.”

Conservative organizations, on the other hand, applauded the FCC’s move and expressed confidence that the fine would usher in a new age of harsher enforcement.