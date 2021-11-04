[Video] Teens Arrested For Throwing A Lit Firecracker At A Gas Station Fuel Pump.

Officials in India’s Gujarat state said two adolescents were arrested after they were captured on camera throwing a lighted firework at a petrol station’s fuel pump earlier this week.

Mohammad Irfan Qureshi, 18, and an unnamed juvenile kid were refueling their motorcycle at a gas station along the Vesu-Universities Road in Surat city on Monday when Qureshi hurled a lit firecracker at one of the petrol pumps, according to NDTV, citing Umra police station inspector DK Patel.

The couple got into their car and drove away from the station. The lit firecracker was kicked away by an attendant standing beside the pump seconds before it burst, averting an accident, according to video of the incident.

According to Patel, the petrol station manager filed a complaint with the Umra police station on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections 285 and 286 (negligent conduct) and 336 (endangering human life or personal safety).

Qureshi, a Mahidharpura resident, and a child accomplice were subsequently apprehended Wednesday using security footage, according to the inspector.

“We were able to find and detain the kids since the CCTV had caught the scooters’ number plate,” Patel was quoted as saying.

According to Patel, the couple said that they threw the firecracker for fun and that there was no other reason for it.

A similar incident occurred several years ago in Canada, when a man hurled a firework at a petrol station’s fuel pumps.

On June 21, 2015, an anonymous Marystown man, then 20, threw an explosive device into the diesel pumps of the Salt Pond Esso gas station in Burin.

After the event was reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the man was detained and charged with mischief endangering life and a breach of probation (RCMP).

“Worst case scenario,” Cpl. Phonse Foley of the RCMP was quoted as saying, “we would have had a fuel explosion if there had been fuel on the ground where this device was deployed, and certainly we’re looking at the potential of ignition, and from there it could have been… things could have gotten out of hand fairly quickly.”