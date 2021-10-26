Video shows very venomous snakes mating with their heads up a drainpipe.

On Monday, snake catchers were dispatched to a residence in Australia after two Eastern Brown snakes were caught mating with their heads protruding from a drainpipe.

The Eastern Browns, the world’s second most deadly snake species, had climbed into the drainpipe to execute their mating ritual. The male snake got enraged and hostile after being disturbed by the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Stuart McKenzie, the company’s owner and operator, caught the mating snakes at a property in Nambour, Queensland, Australia. The team also captured a third Eastern Brown snake, which was discovered at a construction site, in the video, which they shared on Facebook.

Although the mating pair was modest, the construction site snake was a huge individual.

“Because the snakes’ heads were in the pipe when we arrived, I was able to sneak up on them. I grasped them both at the same moment, but when I tried to take them out of the pipe, one slipped out “McKenzie explained. “Thankfully, with the help of [teammate]Olivia, I was able to get them both bagged up in the end.” The Eastern Brown snake may be found from Queensland to South Australia, and is distinguished by its brown skin and colour that ranges from near-black to light tan, chestnut. The species can even turn a burned orange color on rare occasions.

Because of their capacity to survive in urban environments such as towns and cities, these are the most regularly encountered snake in Australia, according to the Australian Museum.

It’s mating season for Eastern Brown snakes in October, so snake catchers are likely to be called out to a mating couple. During this time, both males and females become extremely active.

According to the Australian Museum, this snake species is responsible for more human deaths in Australia than any other. The bite of an eastern brown snake on a human is frequently harmless at first. This is due to the fact that this species of reptile, particularly venomous snakes, have short fangs.