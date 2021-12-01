Video Shows Fatal Shooting of Shoplifting Suspect in Wheelchair by Tucson Police Fire Officer.

Officer Ryan Remington was fired by the Tucson Police Department after a deadly shot of a shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair was seen on surveillance and police body cameras, according to police.

On Monday night, a shooting happened in the Midvale Park Shopping Center. Richard Lee Richards, 61, was suspected of stealing a toolbox from a Walmart in Tucson, according to police.

When a Walmart loss prevention staff requested Richards for his toolbox receipt outside the store, Richards allegedly pulled out a knife and said, “Here’s my receipt,” according to authorities. The employee then called the cops.

Officer Stephanie Taylor’s body camera footage shows her and Remington engaging Richards as he pushes his chair towards a local home improvement store’s entrance.

“Do not go into the store, sir,” an officer tells Richards in the police footage. Taylor advises that if Richards ignores the warning, “Stop right now. You have to—” According to the police video, Remington then shoots Richards nine times in the back and side at close range.

Richards then slumps forward and exits his motorized wheelchair right in front of the store’s entrance. As Remington examines Richards’ body, as if to handcuff him, a police officer starts asking medical aid over the radio. Richards was pronounced dead on the spot.

According to the Associated Press, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said at a Wednesday news conference that “[Remington’s] use of deadly force in this event is a blatant breach of department policy and obviously contradicts several components of our use of force and training.”

Magnus went on to say that the officer’s conduct had “seriously concerned and distressed” him.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she has given the Pima County Attorney’s Office her full support as it investigates the shooting and considers whether to press criminal charges against Remington, who was on “special duty assignment, basically a security detail” at the aforementioned shopping center, according to Magnus.

Mike Storie, Remington’s lawyer, stated that Romero had no “non-lethal options” when confronting Richards.

“He had a taser,” Storie said, “but he couldn’t use it because he didn’t think he had the right spread to use it with the wheelchair between him and Richards.”

Remington had done so. This is a condensed version of the information.